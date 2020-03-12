Coronavirus: education continues, compulsory attendance ceases

Avans is doing everything possible to allow the education to continue. However, the decision has now been taken to abolish compulsory attendance at, for example, lectures and tutorials, project meetings and guest lectures.

It is up to examination boards to determine whether the education must be made up at a later date, as this is necessary for testing objectives. The examination board may also decide to impose alternative obligations (for example, a replacement assignment). This is up to the examination board. The examination board will provide further details.

Having taken this decision, Avans assumes that it will be easier for you to make the choice to stay at home even if you are not very ill. Avans therefore emphasises that you should not come to Avans if you are suffering from cold-like symptoms such as a fever and cough. See the RIVM guidelines for more information.