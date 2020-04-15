In memoriam: Jan Peters

On April 10 Jan Peters, lecturer at the Avans School of International Studies passed away.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful colleague and dear friend,

Jan Peters

Jan started working at Avans School of International Studies (ASIS) in February 2002, as a finance lecturer, work placement mentor and graduation supervisor. He became the heart of the School. Together with colleagues Jan was one of the key figures in its development. The following years



Jan would make great contributions to further developing the bachelor programmes, while making close friends at ASIS. He was also well-liked at other Avans departments.



To meet Jan was to instantly like him. With his big smile and larger than life personality he worked together with students and colleagues in such a positive way. He was the ASIS ‘party committee’: whenever there was something to celebrate, Jan would raise his hand to organise it. Knowing Breda like his back pocket, he always made sure we had a great venue to go to. He would also email a list of ‘things to do in Breda on the weekend’ to our international student community. But as committed as he was to his colleagues and students, the real pride and joy of his life were his wife and two children. The stories and photos he shared of them will never be forgotten.



We were shocked to hear Jan was admitted to hospital on 26 March 2020 because he had been infected with the covid-19 virus. We cannot put into words our grief when we heard that on 10 April 2020 he lost the battle of his life.



Jan will be sorely missed by his ASIS colleagues and friends. In due course, ASIS will organise a memorial service to give Jan the send-off he so very much deserves.



On behalf of Team ASIS,

Yvonne Kanters