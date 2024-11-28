Henry Vega nominated for Lecturer of the Year 2024: ‘I tell my students every day that I’m here for them’

Henry Vega. Photo by Shimin Chen

Surprised, proud and pleasantly surprised. That’s how the five lecturers nominated for Lecturer of the Year 2024 feel. After they’d had time to process the news, Punt spoke with them to find out a little more about them. So who is this lecturer that so many students think is great? Henry Vega is a lecturer in the Communication & Multimedia Design programme in Breda. He shares his thoughts about his nomination.



”It feels really good to be nominated. Students seem to like my classes and feel safe with me. The nomination makes me feel appreciated”, says international lecturer Henry Vega about being put forward for Lecturer of the Year.



Third time

Vega has become something of a regular at the Lecturer of the Year awards. Last year, he made it to the final five candidates, as he also did in 2017. ”I’ve garnered quite a collection of nominations,” he laughs. ”Just like last time, I didn’t see this nomination coming. We’ve been very busy with the new curriculum this year, and I felt I was a little less ‘present’. But apparently, I was present enough.”

Photo by Shimin Chen

First-year students

Vega suspects he was nominated for the award by first-year students. He gives them extra attention because they’re new and often still getting used to being at university. ”To be nominated by students who’ve only known me for a few months feels incredible. It’s such a great group, and I’m lucky to be able to work with them,” he says with admiration.



The Avans lecturer sees his nomination as a recognition of the effort he puts into his classes. He believes it’s important to devote time to that, as well as to maintaining personal contact with his students. ”I make jokes and create a good atmosphere. I tell my students every day that I’m here for them, even after lectures.”



Discussing problems

Vega makes it a priority in his work to make sure students know they can turn to him or his colleagues to discuss any problems, no matter how difficult. ”We’ve lost some students in the last few years, and I’m still coming to terms with that. I also had dark periods when I was a student. But there’s always someone willing to help. That’s what I want to make sure they know.”



Bittersweet

Although Vega is very happy about his nomination, it also feels bittersweet. This is largely because some of the other staff at his school will not have their contracts renewed due to budget cuts. ”That hurts because these are intelligent and caring colleagues, and each of them could also have been nominated for the Lecturer of the Year award. We’re really going to miss them.”



The winner of the Lecturer of the Year award will be announced soon. Will it be third time lucky for Vega? ”The nomination alone is fantastic. I really mean that. I feel cherished and valued at Avans. My nomination is the icing on the cake.”