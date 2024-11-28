HIV film concept wins Animation Talent Award 2024

Eddy Wu receiving the price money on stage.

Eddy Wu has been named the winner of the Keep an Eye Animation Talent Award 2024 for his film concept about HIV. The award ceremony took place in the Willem Twee Toonzaal concert hall last Friday afternoon. Eight alumni of the Avans Animation Master’s degree programme presented their animation concepts to the jury. The winner received €6,000 to fund the production of his film.



The win came as a complete surprise for 25-year-old Eddy Wu from Taiwan. “When the judges announced my name, I was in shock, totally stunned. I hadn’t expected it at all. As you saw, I was lost for words on stage. I’m incredibly grateful that I can now bring my story to life.” The alumnus hopes his animated film will raise awareness and provide new perspectives on living with HIV. He also wants it to connect people who might otherwise feel they have nothing in common. For him, the project also holds a deeply personal meaning.

The moment Eddy Wu hears he has won.

Perspectives and humanising HIV

“Several years ago, I worked as a volunteer in HIV clinics. As a gay man, I had always lived in fear of this virus. I wanted to change that; living with that fear was not an option.” HIV is a sexually transmitted infection that predominately affects men who have sex with men. Wu wanted to better understand the condition and find out what made it so frightening. The clinic where he volunteered offered him valuable insights. “In the clinics, I met and spoke with many people who are living with HIV. These conversations completely changed my perspective. HIV is a part of their lives, but it doesn’t define who they are. Now I want to share that message with the world.” Wu hopes his film will bridge the gaps in understanding about HIV and highlight its human dimension.

Using the prize money

In addition to a trophy and a bouquet of flowers, the alumnus also received a prize of €6,000. Wu’s plans for the prize money go beyond the production of his animated film. “I want to organise workshops or small events where people with and without HIV can come together and have meaningful conversations.” He also plans to use the remaining money to collaborate with others to boost the quality and reach of his film.

The Keep an Eye Animation Talent Award is a creative development prize that recognises promising animators who have recently graduated from the one-year Master’s degree programme in Animation at the Master Institute of Visual Cultures – St. Joost School of Art & Design. Last year’s winner, Cheyenne Goudswaard, also attended the ceremony to share her progress over the past year.

A tough decision

Each alumnus of the Master’s programme was given ten minutes to pitch their film concept. Choosing a winner proved challenging for the jury, which was made up of industry professionals. “They were such different projects, which made it a very tough decision. Consequently, the decision was not based solely on technical or artistic qualities; we looked for the most complete overall vision,” explains Nienke Deutz. “It was really like comparing apples to oranges. The ideas were so different in style, perspective and tone that it was difficult to choose just one winner,” adds Robert-Jonathan Koeyers. The ideas ranged from an animated documentary about climate change to a commercial cartoon series.

According to the expert jury, the concept submitted by the Taiwanese alumnus ticked all the boxes. “We felt that this project works well as a film, has significance and relevance in today’s world, and carries deep personal meaning for its creator. We thought it was a complete and well-rounded concept.” Special recognition was also given to alumnus Kayne Mosch, with the judges praising his exceptional “pitching skills” and the way he designed and delivered his presentation.