Foreign students do not always feel at home in the Netherlands

Illustration: Daan van Bommel

International students are generally satisfied with Dutch education, but have difficulties with student finance and housing. They often feel excluded when interacting with Dutch students.

Every year, student organisations ISO, LSVb and the Erasmus Student Network commission a survey on the well-being of international students in the Netherlands. This time, around 700 international students completed the questionnaire from ResearchNed.

They are predominantly positive about the education they are receiving. More than eight out of ten are satisfied or very satisfied with their teachers, who they say speak good English. In general, they are well informed about their study programme and about admission.

Dissatisfied with DUO

However, international students feel that the information about practical and administrative matters could be improved. It is not always available in English. They are particularly dissatisfied with DUO; they often do not know whether they are entitled to student finance and regularly encounter long waiting times and language barriers.

Earlier this month, it emerged that a Tilburg-based company is exploiting this situation. For a hefty fee, the company ‘assists’ international students with their student finance applications. This costs them hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of euros. The Public Prosecution Service described the company’s practices as ‘morally reprehensible’, but not punishable by law.

Accommodation

Many international students also find it difficult to find a room: almost one in three takes longer than three months to do so. They regularly experience discrimination in advertisements with texts such as ‘no internationals’. In addition, more than half believe they pay more than Dutch students. Sometimes they are even scammed.

Some internationals believe that educational institutions should take more responsibility. Do not accept students if you cannot accommodate them, says one of them.

Excluded

Many international students are positive about their social life, particularly about their contact with other internationals. They note that study associations are generally open to them, but student associations are much less so.

Contact with Dutch students is often more difficult. International students sometimes feel excluded when Dutch is spoken and when they see that Dutch students prefer to work together.

Not feeling at home

The mental well-being of international students scores an average of 6.8. This is comparable to that of Dutch students. They experience friendship and happiness. However, a third do not feel at home in the Netherlands.

Nevertheless, more than half of international students are considering staying in the Netherlands after graduation or returning here later. Among other things, they appreciate the good work-life balance in the Netherlands. A frequently cited reason for not staying here is the Dutch weather.

Dit artikel is vertaald met AI.